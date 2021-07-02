Resource Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

