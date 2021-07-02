Resource Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resource Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $678.49. The company had a trading volume of 772,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.12 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $653.61 billion, a PE ratio of 687.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.