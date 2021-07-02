Resource Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

