Resource Management LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,160,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

