Resource Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Resource Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. 97,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,304. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

