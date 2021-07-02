Resource Management LLC Reduces Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Resource Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 113,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

