Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

