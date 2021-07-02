Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

