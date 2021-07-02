Reviewing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clipper Realty and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Health Investors 1 6 0 0 1.86

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.22%. National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $69.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 0.97 -$4.91 million $0.38 19.53 National Health Investors $332.81 million 9.22 $185.13 million $5.60 11.95

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64% National Health Investors 48.23% 10.47% 5.06%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.