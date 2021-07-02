RGM Capital LLC Has $94.62 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $94,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.88. 19,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,658. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 737.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

