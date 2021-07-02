Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 57,078 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

