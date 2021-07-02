Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 6,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 626,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $547.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

