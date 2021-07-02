RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in June

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,312,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

