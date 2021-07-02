RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $88,702.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $315,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $625,800 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
