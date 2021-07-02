Robert W. Baird Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $33.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

