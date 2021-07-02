Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.77. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 238.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $9,095,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.