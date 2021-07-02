Ronald Fleming Sells 5,300 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Lazydays stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 127,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

