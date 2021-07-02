Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

