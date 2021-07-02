Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $505.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $470.44 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $472.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

