Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.25 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.12 ($13.09).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.14. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

