Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TWMIF stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

