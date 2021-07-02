Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.86.

TSE:CVE opened at C$11.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.62. The company has a market cap of C$23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.76. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Insiders bought a total of 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 in the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

