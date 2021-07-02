Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) to “Outperform”

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKPPF. Barclays cut Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WKPPF stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

