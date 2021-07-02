Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS/B opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

