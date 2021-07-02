Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $7,051,235.28 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

