RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

