Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $77.84 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

