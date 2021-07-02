Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRW remained flat at $$4.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,533. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

