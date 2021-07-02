Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 706,983 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $391.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

