SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Up 4.8% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $283,784.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00010026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00127044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00169145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.03 or 1.00160432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 645,169 coins and its circulating supply is 618,027 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.