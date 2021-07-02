Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 122,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saga Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.04 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.