Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.