Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 37,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,723,546 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

