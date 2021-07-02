Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

