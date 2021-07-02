ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

