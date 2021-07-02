Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

SGMS stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

