Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Scientific Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. Scientific Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Industries will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

