scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,101. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

