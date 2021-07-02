Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.62 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

