SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

