SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.
NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
