Sei Investments Co. Invests $475,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $7,200,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

