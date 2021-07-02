Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

