Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRTX opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

