Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

