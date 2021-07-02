SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of SGBAF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80. SES has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

