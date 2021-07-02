SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.69% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.07. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

