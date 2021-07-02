SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,253 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

