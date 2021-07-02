SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,904 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

