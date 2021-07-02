SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,628 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

