SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

